Former President Trump To Hold Beachfront Campaign Rally In New Jersey Likely Mid-Trial

Trump's rally will be held on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday, May 11, according to a news release from the city on Thursday, Apr. 18. City commissioners passed a resolution on Monday, Apr. 15 approving the 45th President's second campaign visit to Wildwood.

The Trump campaign website listed the address for the rally as 3601 Boardwalk, which is next to Morey's Piers & Beachfront Waterparks. The event will open at noon and Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.

Trump has hosted a campaign rally in Wildwood before, although it was not at a time when tourists begin flocking to the beach. His campaign stop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, was indoors at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who's also the New Jersey chair of Trump's campaign, praised the planned Cape May County visit.

"President Trump holding a rally on the beach in Wildwood will be like nothing New Jersey has ever seen," Rep. Van Drew said in a statement. "People are still talking about the energy and excitement around President Trump's rally in January of 2020 which still holds the record for most tickets ever requested."

The Wildwood rally will likely come while Trump is facing 34 felony charges of falsifying business records about 125 miles away in Manhattan. The former President is on trial over a hush-money payment of $130,000 made during his 2016 campaign to cover up an affair he was accused of having with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The New York Times reported all 12 jurors were selected in the trial on Thursday, Apr. 18. Alternate jurors will need to be chosen and Judge Juan Merchan said opening statements could begin as soon as Monday, Apr. 22.

Trump has denied the charges and the affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

More details about Trump's Wildwood event are expected to be released by his campaign in the coming weeks.

