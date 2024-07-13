Former President Trump Rushed Offstage After Apparent Shots Fired At PA Rally

Just minutes after the early evening event on Saturday, July 13 in Butler, just north of Pittsburgh, started, the apparent shots were heard.

Trump had turned to show a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs rang throughout the crowd. He ducked and was tackled by Secret Service members as members of the crowd gasped and chanted, "U-S-A."

As he was whisked offstage, blood could be seen on Trump’s ear. He fist-pumped toward the crowd as he was escorted off into an SUV.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that an “incident” occurred which required the agency to enact “protective measures,” though the source of the loud noises was not specified.

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” he wrote, adding that Trump is “safe.”

A Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told The New York Times that the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

CNN is reporting that Secret Service agents were heard saying, "Shooter is down," and that the alleged shooter "is no longer an immediate threat" and "has been neutralized."

No further information about the suspect has been released.

