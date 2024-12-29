Former President Jimmy Carter Dies At Age 100

The death of the 39th chief executive was announced by the Carter Foundation in an announcement late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29. Carter died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he was born in October, 2024.

Carter, then the Democratic governor of Georgia, defeated Gerald Ford in the 1976 race, the first presidential election after Richard Nixon's resignation in August 1974 following the Watergate affair.

Carter was denied in his re-election bid when he lost to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election.

Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights two years later.

He received a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in relation to it.

Carter's wife, Rosalynn, died in November 2023, at age 96. They had been married for more than 77 years,

This is a developing story.

