Former President Donald Trump's Sister, Federal Judge In NJ Dies, 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, a Queens native and retired federal judge, died over the weekend from cancer while in hospice care in New York City, the source said. She was 86.

Barry became an Assistant US Attorney in 1974 and was appointed to the US District Court for the District of New Jersey by the late President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

She was appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia in 1999, by President Bill Clinton.

The eldest child of real-estate mogul Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, Barry graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Hampshire County in South Hadley, Massachusetts, for an undergrad degree and earned a master's in public law and government from Columbia University, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

She later attended law school, earning her law degree from Hofstra University School of Law located in Nassau County in Hempstead on Long Island.

After graduating from Columbia, Barry put her career on hold to raise her son, David Desmond. (David's father is Maryanne's first husband, David Desmond), according to Town&County magazine. After her son entered sixth grade, she enrolled at Hofstra.

The magazine said she worked to stay out of "Donald's" way as he made his way up the family's company ladder.

Barry's niece Mary, the daughter of their brother the late Fred Trump Jr., said in her book, "Too Much and Never Enough" about Trump, that her Aunt Maryanne called Donald Trump a "clown" during the 2016 election, Town&County reported.

