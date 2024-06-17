Former Notorious NJ Political Boss George Norcross Indicted For Racketeering

The poster boy of New Jersey political bosses, Norcross attended a news conference held on Monday, June 17 by state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin in Trenton -- uninvited -- to announce the indictment naming him and five co-defendants.

When one of the attorney general's staff members asked him to move from his front-row seat, a team of Norcoss's attorneys blocked it.

The 13-count indictment returned against Norcross, 68, and a group of associates by a grand jury in the capital city uncovers how "a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests," Platkin said.

“It’s often said that in New Jersey politics is a blood sport," the attorney general told reporters. "And what’s meant by that is that if you don’t go along with the demands of those in political power, you’ll get hurt.

“But there is nothing inherent In our state’s culture that requires us to accept politics and government that functions in this way. And as we so clearly [say] in this indictment, there’s nothing legal about it either.”

Norcross and his cronies, Platkin said, have "caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the state of New Jersey, and especially the city of Camden and its residents.

“Instead of contributing to the successes of the city of Camden, through a series of criminal acts alleged in the state’s case, the Norcross enterprise took the Camden waterfront all for themselves," the attorney general said during the news conference, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

"That stops today," Platkin said.

The indictment: State of New Jersey v. George E. Norcross III, et. al.

The "Norcross Enterprise," as the indictment calls it, "obtained property and property rights on the Camden Waterfront for itself and others, collected millions of dollars in government-issued tax credits, and controlled and influenced government officials to further the interests of the enterprise."

It began in 2012 and continued through the return of the 110-page indictment last Thursday, authorities said.

Even though he'd never held office, Norcross, of Palm Beach, Florida, was once considered New Jersey's most powerful Democrat. He built and ran what became known as the South Jersey Machine, one of the state's strongest coalitions.

Norcoss currently is executive chairman of the insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board of trustees for Cooper Health. His brother, Donald, is a U.S. representative for New Jersey's 1st congressional district, and his closest political friends include Nancy Pelosi.

Norcross's co-defendants include Dana L. Redd, 56, of Sicklerville, the CEO of Camden Community Partnership (formerly Cooper’s Ferry Partnership) and a former Camden mayor and city council member, as well as a onetime state senator.

Also charged were:

Philip A. Norcross, 61, of Philadelphia, PA, an attorney and the managing shareholder and CEO of Parker McCay, a New Jersey law firm. He also serves on the board of Cooper Health and is the registered agent for the groups that own buildings in Camden that are the subject of the criminal allegations;

George Norcoss's longtime personal attorney, William M. Tambussi, 66, of Brigantine, a partner at the law firm of Brown and Connery. He's been counsel to the Camden County Democratic Committee – which George Norcross chaired from 1989 to 1995 -- since 1989 and served as outside counsel to the City of Camden, the Camden Redevelopment Agency, Cooper Health, and Conner Strong.

Sidney R. Brown, 67, of Philadelphia, the CEO of NFI, a trucking and logistics company. He also serves as a member of the board at Cooper Health and is a partner in the groups that own several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations.

John J. O’Donnell, 61, of Newtown, PA, who'se been in the executive leadership of residential development company The Michaels Organization in a variety of roles including COO, president, and CEO. He is also a partner in the groups that own several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations and served on the Board of Cooper’s Ferry Partnership at various times.

The charges include racketeering, various counts of financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official, official misconduct and conspiracy, Platkin said.

"We must never accept politics and government – that is funded with tax dollars – to be weaponized against the people it serves," the attorney general said. "Today we reaffirm that no one in our state is above the law – period.”

The state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability led the investigation with a huge assist from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark.

"Partnerships have always been the backbone of effective law enforcement, and through these relationships, we can better serve our communities," said Wayne A. Jacobs, FBI Philadelphia's special agent in charge.

Platkin also acknowledged the assistance of the state Division of Criminal Justice, New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The team prosecutingthe case for the state: OPIA Deputy Director Michael Breslin, Assistant Attorneys General Andrew Wellbrock and Michael Grillo and Deputy Attorneys General Adam Klein and Amanda Nini.

