Former NJ Woman Accused In DWI Crash That Killed Bride On Wedding Night

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, a Hunterdon County native, is being held in a South Carolina jail nearly two weeks after she drunkenly rear-ended the golf cart that 34-year-old Samantha Miller and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, were riding in.

Police have said Komoroski was in a rental car going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart carrying Miller and Hutchinson, who were being escorted from their wedding party.

While still in her wedding dress, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband suffered numerous broken bones and required reconstructive surgery, according to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $711,000.

Komoroski is being represented by former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni. Her other lawyer is Nathan S. Williams, a former federal prosecutor who convinced a jury to give shooter Dylann Roof the death penalty.

The attorneys sent the following statement to Daily Voice:

"We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy, and that is where all facts will come to light."

Komoroski graduated from North Hunterdon High School in 2015 and worked at the Flemington-Raritan Diner, before going on to study marketing and hotel tourism at Coastal Carolina University, her LinkedIn page shows.

Komoroski was charged with two counts of DUI and causing serious bodily injuries, and reckless homicide.

