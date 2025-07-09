Light Rain 87°

Former NJ School Employee Charged After Masturbating In Building With Kids Present: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old former school district employee has been charged in a lewdness investigation in Bergen County, authorities announced.

John C. Stewart, a former Fair Lawn Schools employee, is accused of masturbating in different areas of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation found that the Midland Park resident did so twice, once while children were present for a summer activity, Musella said on Wednesday, July 9.

There is no evidence Stewart directly approached any child.

Stewart was arrested in Paramus and charged with multiple crimes, including:

  • Sexual assault by sexual contact
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Burglary
  • Aggravated criminal sexual contact
  • Criminal sexual contact
  • Lewdness
  • Trespassing

Prosecutors noted that the sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact charges relate to Stewart’s act of masturbation.

Stewart was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

