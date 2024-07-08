Former NJ Man Gary Conley, 53, Dies Tubing On Delaware River

Gary M. Conley, 53, of Forks Township, was on a tube on the Delaware River when he went into the water and "did not return to the surface," said the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

Bystanders pulled him to the shore and performed CPR until he could be taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, authorities said. He was resuscitated at the hospital but died from complications from the drowning on Sunday, July 7, according to the coroner.

His death was ruled accidental.

Conley, who records show has ties to Phillipsburg, Alpha, and South Amboy, was remembered by loved ones on social media.

