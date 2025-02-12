Former NJ Firefighter Kills Wife, Takes Own Life In Mt. Pocono Murder-Suicide: Police

Craig Zigarelli, 54, a former Rockaway Township, NJ, volunteer firefighter, fatally stabbed Joann Alberti, 47, inside their home on Brookville Terrace before turning a gun on himself, according to a Pocono Mountain Regional Police investigation and a Monroe County Coroner’s ruling.

Officers discovered the couple’s bodies on Dec. 23, 2024, at 1:54 p.m., after being dispatched for a welfare check. A concerned family member had reported not hearing from them in days, police said.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the home and found both Zigarelli and Alberti deceased, with their deaths contained to the residence, according to investigators. The coroner later ruled Alberti’s death a homicide by sharp force trauma and Zigarelli’s a suicide by gunshot wound.

Community Mourns Loss Amid Tragic Circumstances

Zigarelli, a Paterson, NJ, native, attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Paterson Catholic Regional High School before relocating to Pennsylvania. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT driver at Birchwood Company #4 in Rockaway Township and a semi-professional pool player, competing against some of the world’s best billiard players, according to his obituary posted by Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.

Alberti’s family mourned her loss in heartfelt social media tributes, expressing shock and grief over the violent circumstances of her passing.

Zigarelli is survived by his parents, Albert and Patricia Zigarelli; his brothers, Carmine (wife Merrilee) and Carl; and a large extended family, including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private cremation has been arranged through Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc in Mt. Pocono.

Daily Voice has reached out to the families and offers them an opportunity to share a statement, photos, fundraiser, and/or funeral details with us by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

