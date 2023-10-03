Fair 79°

Former NJ Fire Chief Sentenced For Downloading 100+ Child Porn Images in PA

A retired New Jersey fire chief was found with 111 images and videos of child pornography downloaded onto his home computer in Plainfield, Pennsylvania, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney. 

Frank Edward Svitak and the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey where he was a fire chief. Photo Credit: Cumberland County district attorney's office; Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Frank Edward Svitak, 65, was investigated after a cybertip was sent to the police when he initially began downloading the pornography, the DA explains. 

Judge Jessica Brewbaker has sentenced him to serve two to four years in a Pennsylvania state correctional institution. Once he is released, he will also be required to register with Megan's Law sex offender list, the DA stated in an updated release on Oct. 3. 

Detective Gordon Goodrow along with members of Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and the Pennsylvania State Police – Computer Crimes and Homeland Security conducted a warranted search of his home in Plainfield and found the images and videos. 

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner.

Svitak is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey. 

He was charged with 112 felons, 111 for child porn, and one for the criminal use of the facility, court records show. All but one child porn charge was dismissed, as of 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, according his update court docket. 

