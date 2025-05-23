Former NJ Family Services Caseworker Who Possessed Child Porn Learns Fate: Feds

Trent Collier previously worked as a caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

In September 2021, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic, Habba said. Upon arrival, law enforcement searched Collier’s cellular phone and identified at least two images of child pornography, Habba said.

Collier admitted he had traded child pornography with another person. A further search of Collier’s cell phone uncovered multiple additional videos of child pornography, including videos depicting the sexual exploitation of toddlers, Habba said.

Last year, Collier was indicted for sexually abusing two children, authorities said. The first victim was sexually assaulted while Collier served as the caseworker for the victim’s family, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. Collier verbally and physically threatened the victim that they would be removed from their family if they disclosed the abuse, Platkin said.

Several instances of the alleged abuse occurred inside a DCPP office as well as a DCPP vehicle, Platkin said.

Collier leveraged his position as a DCPP caseworker to facilitate the sexual abuse, including use of his DCPP vehicle to facilitate an assault on the second victim, Platkin said. He also offered financial incentives to the second victim in an effort to thwart disclosure, Platkin added.

