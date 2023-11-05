Mostly Cloudy 63°

Former NJ 'Bachelor' Contestant Zac Clark Among Celebs Running NYC Marathon

Another TCS New York City marathon was under way Sunday, Nov. 5, and New Jersey's Zac Clark is among the nearly 50,000 runners — 16 of whom are celebs.

Clark is a Haddonfield native who was on Season 16 of "The Bachelorette" starring Tayshia Adams. 

Clark's bib number is 19213. According to the race tracker, he was 20 miles in as of 12 p.m., with about six left to go.

This will be at least the 11th marathon for the 39-year-old Philly sports fan and former college baseball player, who has been vocal about his struggles with addiction. 

Clark is running alongside former "Bachelor" franchise members Joe Amabile and Matt James 

It wasn't immediately clear if Clark had finished as of noon

Go Zac, go!

Click here for the full list of celebrities who signed up for this year's race.

