Former Hunterdon County Undersheriff Dies Weeks After Being Struck By Pickup Truck

Michael J. Russo, 67, a current resident of Wildwood, FL, died on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Morristown Medical Center, according to Hackettstown police.

Russo served as undersheriff in Hunterdon County from 1990-94 for Sheriff James Marino and 2008-10 for Sheriff Deborah Trout.

The crash happened at 4:47 p.m. on the access road near Wendy’s at 219 Mountain Ave, police said.

A police investigation found that a Chevy pickup, operated by a 59-year-old man from Oxford Township, was making a left turn onto the access road from the Wendy’s parking lot when the pickup struck Russo, who was crossing the road, police said.

Russo was then flown to Morristown Medical Center where he died, police said. The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.

No summonses will be issued, police said.

