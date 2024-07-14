Former Fire Chief Shot Dead At Trump Rally In Pennsylvania, Family Says

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief, Corey Comperatore, has been identified on social media by his family as the man killed by a bullet aimed at former president Donald Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

His community has been mourning its sudden loss on Facebook:

Corey was from Sarver, PA, according to his Facebook profile. He is survived by his wife, daughter, mom, and sisters.

His sister Dawn wrote the following in a Facebook post:

"The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality."

The other two audience members who were shot remain in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital officials said on Sunday, July 14.

A GoFundMe has been launched by former president Donald Trump to help the victims and their families. Click here for the details.

