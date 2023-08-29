Former Callahan's Owner Reveals New North Jersey Eatery: 'My Chance To Start Over'

But after months of teasing, former Callahan's owner Dan DeMiglio has finally announced what his fans have been waiting for: 1950 Originals.

DeMiglio's brand-new business replacing Jack's Cafe in Westwood.

“I’m so excited to start fresh with a brand new business — it’s like having a blank canvas," DeMiglio said in a statement. "This is my chance to start over and dream bigger.

"But to me, it’s not always about the brand name. It’s about the people on your team, and our team is truly incredible."

DeMiglio, whose grandfather founded the original Callahan's in Fort Lee, revived the shop in Norwood, from 2015 to 2020.

Back in April, DeMiglio announced he had something in the works, but until now, hasn't said what.

Now, we know.

The hot dogs will be exclusive to 1950s, with original (pork and beef) and signature (just beef) hot dogs from Thumann's, a meat wholesaler in Carlstadt.

DeMiglio said on Facebook said he wanted to move forward and create his own name.

"I just opened a new company to start on a clean canvas of creative freedom and tastebud truths," DeMiglio wrote. "I know God is blessing me to continue this dream in honor of my grandfather."

An opening date has not been announced.

