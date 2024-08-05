Former Bridgwater Officer, West Milford Special Officer Thomas Dinan Dies

Dinan joined the West Milford Police Department in June 2018 as a Class II special officer, assisting with traffic details, township events, prisoner watches and transports and court security, police said.

Prior to joining West Milford, Dinan spent 27 years in the Bridgewater Police Department, rising to the rank of lieutenant, before retiring in 2015 after serving as patrol officer, narcotics investigator, bias crimes officer and counterterrorism liaison, police said. He also spent six years with the Rutgers University Police Department, the department said.

Dinan is survived by his wife, Gloria and his children, Mariah and Thomas, the department said.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. He will be interned in Warwick, N.Y.

To view his obituary, click here.

