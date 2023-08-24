Former Bicycle Bandit From Teaneck Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

Dashawn D. Hooks already had a record that included a fierce broad-daylight struggle with a female mugging victim in Englewood a few years ago.

This time, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, Cyber Crimes Unit investigators found that Hooks “used the Internet to view, download, possess, distribute, and share items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children.”

Hooks was charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said following his arrest on Aug. 24.

Hooks remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Hooks made headlines in 2021, when Englewood detectives charged him with a highly-publicized mugging.

Surveillance images showed him cruising the area on a bicycle before donning a face mask, pulling up a hood and riding up to the woman, who was having cake and coffee outside Dulce Le Leche on busy West Palisade Avenue in early November 2020.

Hooks tried snatching the woman's wallet but didn't know what he was in for, authorities said at the time.

The wallet fell to the ground as they struggled and the two-wheeled bandit pedaled off empty-handed when the woman began shouting.

A detective sergeant ended up linking Hooks to the aborted robbery.

