Former Bergen County Resident Killed Jogging In Jersey Shore Hit-Run Crash, Loved Ones Say

Julia Sutton, 56, of Weehawken, was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Mark Carey, Jr. of South Amboy earlier this month on Route 35, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Sutton founded the boutique wellness company Exhale Spa in 2002. The company, which has locations in New York City, Atlantic City, and Santa Monica, California, and Bermuda, mourned her loss.

"Not many individuals can say they’ve had a profound impact on thousands of lives around the world, but Julia was unlike any other visionary and will always remain a legend in the wellness industry.

"The heart and dedication Julia put into her work life matched the vibrancy, love, and joy she brought to this world outside of the office. She was often our reminder to live life to the fullest and take care of ourselves."

The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) said Sutton died while jogging and posted a statement from the founder of FORTE, a subscription-based fitness platform.

"Julia is the most thoughtful, energetic, loyal, incredible person," said Lauren Foundos, CEO of Forte. "If she says she's going to do something, she does it ten times better and ten times sooner than she committed to. She's a great friend with a huge heart and touched so many lives over the years."

Sutton's LinkedIn profile said she recently finished the Owner/President Management (OPM) program at the Harvard Business School. She was also the chief growth officer of Vitruvia, which focuses on nonsurgical approaches to healing and pain management.

An obituary said Sutton also used to live in Paramus and Washington Township. A funeral mass was held for her at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Hillsdale on Friday, Jan. 19.

Sutton is survived by her husband Ted and her four children.

"On top of being a loving and dedicated wife and mother, Julia was a spirited business woman and entrepreneur," Sutton's obituary said. "Her lively spirit inspired many around her and the world is already missing her light."

Investigators said Carey Jr. was driving his SUV and hit Sutton. He was arrested at his home and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another.

Carey Jr. is being held at the Ocean County Jail until his detention hearing.

