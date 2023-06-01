Former Aussie Rules Footballer Opens Coffeehouse At Bergen Town Center

Bluestone Lane, a Melbourne style café that Stone first opened in 2013, is opening a location at the Bergen Town Center in Paramus. Before opening Bluestone, Stone spent six seasons playing Australian Rules Football before moving to New York and attending business school. He said he opened Bluestone Lane because he was disappointed with New York's coffee culture.

The rapidly growing business has more than 60 locations throughout the country and aims to make people feel like they are in a coffee house in Melbourne, a city renowned for its coffee culture. This is Bluestone Lane's third location in New Jersey, joining locations in Hoboken and Jersey City.

"We are thrilled to bring Bluestone Lane's unique café experience to Bergen Town Center,” said Stone. “We are committed to creating a personalized daily ritual for our locals, and we are excited to continue this in Bergen, bringing our premium coffee and healthy menu to new locals."

And since it is Australian, yes, you can order toast with Vegemite. Other items offered include bowls, wraps, salads and pastries.

