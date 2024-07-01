Forklift Operator, 46, Killed By Police While Wielding Chainsaw In Central Jersey: AG

Willem Roman, 46, died from his injuries on Friday, June 14. Attorney General Matt Platkin announced his death in a news release on Monday, July 1.

Keansburg police were called to perform a welfare check at a home on Seabreeze Way at around 1:07 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Two officers entered the home and found Roman with a running chainsaw, along with several weapons.

Investigators said Roman approached the officers with the chainsaw. Patrolman John Swartz used a Taser on Roman and Patrolman Tyler Manges shot his gun, hitting Roman.

Officers and paramedics gave aid to Roman before he was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition before dying at the Neptune hospital more than two weeks later.

Roman's obituary said he was a lifelong Keansburg resident who worked as a forklift operator at the A&P warehouse in Edison. He was remembered as "a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend."

The obituary also said Roman enjoyed music and working on computers.

"Will's life was a testament to the simple joys in life," his obituary read. "His spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him. Will Roman will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will forever be a source of comfort and happiness for his family and friends."

Roman's organs were donated, according to his obituary. His memorial service was held on Saturday, June 29.

A 2019 state law requires the Attorney General's office to investigate anyone's death that happens "during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

Platkin also said the investigation into Roman's death was ongoing.

