Forecasters Track Pair Of New Systems In Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center said Friday morning, Oct. 3, that a weak low near the Bahamas will meander near Florida and the Bahamas through the weekend.

Development is not expected, but downpours are likely, with formation odds at 10 percent through 48 hours and ten percent over seven days.

Farther east, a tropical wave moving off Africa may gradually organize as it crosses the central Atlantic.

The hurricane center pegs formation chances at zero percent through 48 hours and a medium 40 percent over seven days, and says a depression could form near or just east of the Lesser Antilles late next week.

AccuWeather says swells from recent storms will keep dangerous rip currents and rough surf in play along parts of the East Coast into the weekend.

A surge of tropical moisture will bring soaking rain to much of Florida and portions of the Southeast regardless of development.

South Florida has been especially wet, Miami logged 16.55 inches from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, about 157 percent of average, according to AccuWeather.

The rain will be more welcome across northern Florida and parts of the Southeast where drought has persisted, though localized flooding is possible along Florida’s east coast and into central and northern areas of the peninsula.

Showers could also reach the Carolinas and the northern Gulf Coast.

If the central Atlantic wave ultimately strengthens into a named storm, the next names on the Atlantic list are Jerry and Karen.

