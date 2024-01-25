Ford Recalling Nearly 2 Million Explorers Due To Faulty Trim-Retention Clips

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced this week that Ford is recalling 1,889,110 Explorer vehicles that were produced between 2011 and 2019.

It impacts an estimated 5 percent of Explorers that were produced during that stretch.

Documents posted this week by the NHTSA state that a detached piece of trim that covers the roof support near the windshield could potentially fall off the vehicles due to retention clips that are not properly engaged.

To date, there have been hundreds of consumer complaints reported, according to officials, who said that dealers will replace the trim, free of charge.

No crashes or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

Letters notifying those impacted by the recall are being sent out, and should arrive no later than Wednesday, March 13. Second notifications will then be sent when the remedy to the issue is available.

