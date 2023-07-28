Ford Recall 870K Pick-Up Trucks Due To Unexpected Parking Brake Activation Concerns

Approximately 870,000 Ford F-150 trucks produced between 2021 and 2023 are subject to the recall, according to a new filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to officials, the pick-ups included in the recall involve trucks that have a single exhaust system and faulty wiring that could be damaged and force the emergency parking brake to turn on.

“Initial investigation determined that the damaged wiring is part of a rear axle wiring harness assembly that contains wires for the rear electric parking brakes and other electrical components,” the NHTSA filling states.

“The rear axle wiring harness bundle may contact the rear axle housing, which can, in certain circumstances, result in chafing of the wiring harness bundle.”

There have been no reports of any injuries or crashes related to the recall, but Ford reportedly has received hundreds of warranty claims regarding the wiring issue.

Drivers impacted by the recall are expected to be contacted by the end of September, and dealers will install a protective wrap and replace harnesses, if required, free of charge.

Those looking to determine if their truck is included can also call Ford directly by calling 1-866-436-7332.

