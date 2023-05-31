Football Star, 24, Dies Of Injuries From Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

Justin Prescott Reed, of Ewing, died on May 22, as a result of injuries he sustained in the May 14 shooting on Brunswick Avenue, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, May 31.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of press time, authorities said.

Reed was a star football player at Ewing High School. He later played football at Delaware Valley University, Monroe College and Mercer Community College, his obituary said.

He enjoyed eating his mother's home cooked meals and watching basketball and football with his father, his obituary says.

Justin also loved playing video games and basketball with his relatives.

"Justin always had a smile on his face and would lend a helping hand whenever possible," the obituary said.

Justin is survived by his parents, Tyrone Reed Sr. and Teresa Reed; siblings, Tyrone Reed Jr., Ashley Marshall, Brittany Reed; and extended family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Andrew DiStefano at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.