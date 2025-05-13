Foot Fetish: NJ Assembly Candidate Selling Photos On Website, Report Says

Holloway, who is running for State Assembly alongside Kevin Ryan, is selling photos of her feet on a foot fetish website, as reported by the New Jersey Globe and shared by Politico. She has been selling photos of her feet for the last two years, charging $5 a month for a subscription, the Globe reported. A link to her page turns up a 403 error as her page appears to be set to private or removed.

A former school board member in Clementon and mother, Holloway has made challenging the South Jersey Democrat political machine a bulwark of her campaign. She is challenging incumbent Democrats Louis Greenwald and Melinda Kane in the 6th legislative district.

"I watched as party insiders rigged elections, shuffling candidates into positions and bypassing the will of the people," Holloway said on her campaign website. "In 2022, I was personally involved in having phantom candidates removed from the ballot. The corruption and cronyism that have dominated South Jersey politics for decades need to end.

Holloway blamed the Norcross political machine for the story, calling the account "harmless" and said she never used it and never made money from it.

"Apparently, this is what grabs their attention," Holloway said. "Not the sixth EMR fire in Camden since 2019, not rising rents, and certainly not the voices of everyday people in LD6. If they're looking for my feet, they're out here knocking doors and talking to voters about what actually matters to them"

Holloway had previously lost races for county clerk, county commissioner and borough council. She cites the murder of George Floyd in 2020 as her inspiration for getting into politics.

On her campaign website, Holloway said she works as director of business intelligence for a health company. But she paints a different picture on her Feetfinder page.

“After being a good girl for so long, I’m in my slutty era,” Holloway wrote on her Feetfinder page, the Globe reported. “Flirting is my superpower … DM me for socks and panty purchases.”

Holloway did not disclose her income from Feetfinder on her personal financial disclosure form with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, the Globe reported.

Click here for more from the New Jersey Globe.

