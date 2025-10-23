Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 47°

SHARE

Food Network Cancels Popular Show After 10-Year Run

Food Network is closing the cookbook on one of its longest-running staples, canceling "The Kitchen" after more than a decade on the air.

"The Kitchen" premiered in January 2014 with a casual, talk-show format built around recipes, food trends, and entertaining tips.&nbsp;

"The Kitchen" premiered in January 2014 with a casual, talk-show format built around recipes, food trends, and entertaining tips. 

 Photo Credit: Food Network
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The network has ended the Emmy-nominated weekend series after 40 seasons, with the final episode set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. Eastern time, according to Variety

A source close to production told the outlet the decision is part of a broader plan to re-evaluate resources and next year’s lineup as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery moves to split its linear channels from streaming and studio operations. The show's finale follows a farewell holiday special.

Co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and recurring guest Alex Guarnaschelli shared tributes with fans. 

Biegel called her time on the show “the greatest professional honor of my life.”

Jeff Mauro said he would “cherish every moment we created together,” and called his co-hosts his “best friends.”

Sunny Anderson wrote simply, “For such a loud, talkative chick, I have 2 words... Thank you!”

"The Kitchen" premiered in January 2014 with a casual, talk-show format built around recipes, food trends, and entertaining tips. 

It became a weekend-morning fixture, delivering more than 500 episodes over 12 years and welcoming celebrity guests from Daniel Radcliffe and Regina King to culinary icons like Martha Stewart and Bobby Flay.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE