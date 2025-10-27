Food Banks, DoorDash Brace For 42M Americans To Lose SNAP Benefits Amid Gov't Shutdown

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed that SNAP payments won't be issued if the second-longest government shutdown in US history continues into November. SNAP, which is sometimes called "food stamps," provides monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy groceries.

Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief network, said it's responsible for one meal for every nine that SNAP provides.

"SNAP is a critical piece in assuring families have enough resources to put food on the table," Feeding America said. "It takes a partnership with federal nutrition programs like SNAP to ensure families are able to put nutritious food on the table."

Earlier in 2025, the Trump administration cut nearly $1 billion in federal aid for programs that fight hunger, including one that gives food directly to food banks, The New York Times reported. Recent USDA data says that there are more than 47 million Americans who face food insecurity at some point each year, while millions more don't fit that definition, but still rely on charities to get meals.

The Alliance to End Hunger called the looming SNAP cutoff a "food emergency unfolding in real time" and urged the Trump administration to immediately use emergency funds to keep benefits alive.

"Time is of the essence, and we urge USDA to provide guidance to state administrators as soon as possible to avoid families losing these critical nutrition supports," the nonprofit said on Friday, Oct. 24.

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that the emergency funds can't be allocated to SNAP.

"The contingency funds are not legally available to cover the benefits right now," he told reporters on Monday, Oct. 27.

The government shutdown began on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. Senate Democrats opposed a House-passed stopgap bill, pushing for an extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Democrats are also seeking to reverse Medicaid cuts in the GOP-passed spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that President Donald Trump signed into law in July. Republicans argue that the federal government should be reopened before starting negotiations.

The Trump administration has posted partisan messages on federal agency websites blaming Democrats for the shutdown, despite Republicans controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," a message on the USDA's website read. "At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

On CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday, Oct. 26, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said Republicans won't negotiate on a spending plan.

"The government is shut down because Republicans have done something unprecedented," Sen. Murphy said. "They have refused to talk to Democrats about a bipartisan budget. Yes, we have priorities just like they do. One of our priorities is pretty simple: making sure that [health insurance] premiums don't go up by 75% on 22 million families this fall."

According to KFF, millions of Americans could see their Marketplace premiums more than double when the ACA's enhanced premium tax credits expire at the end of 2025. A person making $28,000 annually would see their yearly premium jump from about $325 to more than $1,500 if those enhanced tax credits expire.

As the stalemate in Congress lingers, DoorDash announced an emergency program to deliver 1 million free meals, along with waiving delivery and service fees for 300,000 grocery orders from SNAP recipients.

"No one should go hungry in America - period," said Max Rettig, DoorDash's global head of public policy. "Millions of families are worried right now about how they'll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we're stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn't an option."

The popular food delivery app also called for Congress to reach a deal to continue SNAP benefits.

"Our response alone cannot match the scale of this crisis," DoorDash said. "The federal government's role is irreplaceable. This is an opportunity for Congress to come together and find a way to continue to fund this essential program that keeps Americans from going hungry."

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the SNAP cutoff, while California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to use the National Guard to support food banks.

