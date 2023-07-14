Fogo De Chão Opening 2nd North Jersey Location At Willowbrook Mall

The popular Brazilian steakhouse chain, which specializes in churrasco cuisine, announced it is opening a second North Jersey location at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

Fogo de Chão said it expects the restaurant to open later this year.

"We are excited to continue our growth in New Jersey and bring our authentic dining experience to even more new and returning guests in the area," said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. "With its vibrant atmosphere and passion for exceptional cuisine, Wayne is the perfect city for our continued expansion efforts."

Fogo de Chão's Wayne location will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling their meat over an open flame.

Another location in Bridgewater is planned for later this year.

