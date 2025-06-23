Florida Man Shot Truck Driver On NJ Turnpike: Njsp

At 10:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Turnpike after the driver of a box truck was shot in the abdomen while driving southbound, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

An investigation determined Eiver Rodriguez, who was also driving a tractor-trailer, fired one round into the front door of the victim’s box truck, Marchan said.

Rodriguez fled the scene, continuing southbound on the Turnpike, Marchan said. Virginia State Police located Rodriguez in Petersburg, Virginia and he was taken into custody, Marchan said.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of fraudulent government documents and hindering apprehension, Marchan said.

