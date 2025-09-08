Florida Man Caught Driving Stolen SUV In Bergen County, Police Say

On Sunday, Aug. 24, at approximately 10:17 p.m., Ptl. Det. Michael McDermott conducted a motor vehicle stop on a white Honda CRV with Florida registration in Palisades Park, according to Police Chief George Beck.

Upon speaking with the driver, identified as Ken Fernandez, 36, of Hollywood, FL, Ptl. Det. McDermott noticed the driver’s door lock cylinder was missing, Beck said. The officer determined that multiple different VINs were on the vehicle, the chief noted.

The car was impounded, and an investigation continued. McDermott later applied for and was issued a search warrant for the vehicle, police said.

Based on the investigation, Fernandez was charged with 2C:20-7A (Receiving Stolen Property), 2C:17-6A (Altering a Motor Vehicle VIN Number), and 2C:21-4.6B (Insurance Fraud).

