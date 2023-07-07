Flooding Downpours, Thunderstorms To Follow Another Day Of High Heat In Northeast

Friday, July 7 is expected to be the last day of humid and scorching temps, and Saturday, July 8 will be the first of many for drenching downpours, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 90, and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high just below 90, and a chance of showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening.

According to AccuWeather, travel conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday, July 9, from the afternoon into the evening, as thunderstorms threaten much of the region.

In Washington DC and Philadelphia, rain will be heaviest on Sunday in the afternoon and evening. In New Jersey and the areas around New York City, the greatest risk of flooding will be heaviest in the evening to after dark, and into Monday morning, July 10, AccuWeather says.

"Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour in some locations as the system moves along on Sunday from the southern Appalachians and mid-Atlantic to eastern New York and central and western New England from Sunday night to early Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Significant travel delays will be likely due to flooding downpours.

