Flooding, Crashes Close NJ Roadways On Wet Morning: Here's Where

The NJDOT site shows the following roadways were closed as of 9:45 a.m:

Route 9W north, in Alpine: closed at Closter Dock Road due to flooding

Route 9 in Lakewood, closed at 8th Street due to a downed utility pole and traffic signal

Route 30 in Berlin, closed at Franklin Avenue due to a crash

New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck, northbound local lanes closed south of Exit 71 due to a crash, right lane blocked

Garden State Parkway in Barnegat, vehicle off the side of the road at Exit 67 in the northbound lanes

Route 24 in Millburn, street light knockdown in the eastbound lanes on the ramp to Exit 8, all lanes closed.

