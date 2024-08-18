Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Watches Issued Across NJ; Crashes, Flooding Close Major Roadways

The National Weather Service warned of a line of storms with potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rain was working eastward toward parts of North Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all 21 counties through 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

A flood watch was issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, western Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Salem Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties through 10 p.m.

Flooding was already happening in some parts of the state closing the following roadways:

Route 287 in Morristown, all lanes closed

Route 23 southbound in Butler, all lanes closed

Route 10 west in Randolph, all lanes closed

Route 22 west at Bonnie Road/Park Avenue in Scotch Plains, all lanes closed

Route 22 westbound a Bloy Street in Hillside, all lanes closed

Route 21 at Mount Pleasant Avenue in Newark, all lanes closed

Route 3 eastbound west of Harmon Cove in Secaucus, all lanes closed

Route 80 eastbound near Exit 59 in Paterson, all lanes closed

Route 22 eastbound ramp to Garden State Parkway in Union Township, all lanes closed

Route 82 west ramp to Route 22 in Union Township, all lanes closed

Route 46 in both directions east of Piaget Avenue in Clifton, all lanes closed

Route 3 westbound east of the Garden State Parkway in Clifton

Route 24 east at Exit 9B in Summit

Route 40 westbound west of the AC Expressway in Egg Harbor Township

Major crashes/closures include:

A downed tree closed all lanes of Route 206 in Byram Township.

A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 78 in Clinton was causing up to 20 minutes in delays.

