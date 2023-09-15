Flight From Newark To Rome Drops 28K Feet In 8 Minutes

United Airlines Flight 510 dropped more than 28,000 feet in less than 10 minutes, approximately 90 minutes after departing Newark Liberty International Airport around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Boeing 777 hit its highest altitude of 37,000 feet at 10:07 p.m., but plummeted to 8,000 feet by 10:15 p.m., records show. The aircraft diverted back to Newark at an altitude of 8,800 feet at 10::40 p.m., records show.

The FAA said the plane safely landed at Newark Airport at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. The aircraft was carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members, a United spokesperson said.

"Pilots are trained to make controlled descents to below 12,000 feet if there’s a pressurization issue because below that altitude does not require supplemental oxygen," an FAA spokesperson said. "Air traffic controllers work closely with the flight crew to safely accommodate their response to the situation."

Another aircraft took the customers safely to Rome.

