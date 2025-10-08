Flight Delays Grow As Government Shutdown Strains Air Traffic Control Staff

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a dozen facilities reported shortages on Monday, Oct. 6, and a half-dozen on the following day. Airports in Boston, Newark, and Philadelphia were impacted, along with other major hubs like Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Nashville.

During a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the delays on a "slight tick-up" in unpaid air traffic control workers calling out sick.

"If we see there's issues in the tower that are affecting controllers' ability to effectively control the airspace, we'll reduce the rate, and you'll see more delays or you might see a cancellation," said Duffy. "I'm willing to do that before we're willing to risk anyone's life in the air."

Flights out of Newark faced average delays of 53 minutes, with some passengers waiting up to two hours, NPR reported. Philadelphia also saw disruptions as the FAA slowed traffic due to reduced staffing.

Nashville International Airport experienced the first shutdown-related ground stop, creating nearly two-hour delays on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 7, The New York Times reported. The issues also caused 40-minute delays at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, urged lawmakers to end the shutdown so air traffic controllers can return to their normal operations.

"We need to bring this shutdown to a close so that the Federal Aviation Administration and the committed aviation safety professionals can put this distraction aside and focus completely on their vital work," Daniels said at the Newark press conference.

The union said nearly 11,000 fully certified controllers are still working. Daniels added that the shutdown shows the "urgent need" to increase hiring, since the FAA is already short about 3,000 controllers nationwide.

The shutdown is also hurting airport security staff. Union leaders say about 50 of the Transportation Security Administration's 225 officers in Philadelphia didn't report to work on time on October 6.

While the absences haven't significantly increased security wait times, they could get worse once TSA agents miss paychecks.

"Our workforce is young," said Joe Shuker, a regional vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees TSA Council 100. "There's not tens of thousands of dollars in the bank, man. They're lucky to make it check to check, a lot of them."

The first government shutdown in nearly seven years began at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Senate Democrats are demanding that any stopgap funding bill extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of 2025 and reverse Medicaid cuts passed by Republicans in the spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

While not specifically talking about aviation employees, President Donald Trump said that some furloughed federal workers may not receive their guaranteed back pay.

"The Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy, but it really depends on who you're talking about, but for the most part, we're going to take care of our people," he told reporters at the White House on October 7. "There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of and we'll take care of them in a different way."

Duffy also warned that the Essential Air Service program, which pays for flights to about 170 rural communities, could run out of money by Sunday, Oct. 12.

