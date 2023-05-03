UPDATE: Fleeing Teen Driver Tries To Ram Police During Multi-Town Northwest Bergen Pursuit

It all began in Franklin Lakes with a report of thieves trying to enter vehicles parked in the area of Greenridge Road and Old Mill Road around 6 a.m. May 3, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Officers spotted the suspects, who hopped into a pair of vehicles and sped off in different directions, the captain said.

One was a red 2022 KIA SPO that had been reported stolen out of Paramus, McCombs said.

The other was a 2020 Maserati Levante that still had the key fob inside when the thieves snatched it from an Old Mill Road residence a short time earlier, the captain said.

The officers terminated their pursuit of the Kia in the area of Route 208 out of concerns for public safety, McCombs said.

They also pulled back as the Maserati sped off.

Mahwah police it moments later.

A pursuit sped down Campgaw Road near the Bergen County Police Academy and headed into the township's Fardale section, where responders say the driver tried to ram a police vehicle.

The vehicle crashed multiple times and headed south on Wyckoff Avenue before passing through Allendale and Waldwick, ending up on southbound Route 17 on three tires and a rim, responders said.

Police units boxed in the Maserati near the park and ride lot in Ridgewood just south of Racetrack Road.

Minor damage was reported in the resulting collision, which temporarily closed one lane and slowed morning rush-hour traffic on the southbound highway.

Two occupants bailed out.

One of them -- believed to be under 18, from Newark -- was quickly in Mahwah police custody.

Numerous delinquency complaints and motor vehicle summonses were drawn up and he was sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro to await a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

A second occupant fled and was being sought.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

