Fleeing Suspect Survives Eight-Story Jump From Route 80 Overpass

The man apparently was selling catalytic converters and robbed a would-be buyer in the Bronx when city police tried stopping his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, they said.

He headed across the George Washington Bridge onto I-95 to westbound Route 80 through a few towns, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The suspect eventually stopped near Exit 67, then jumped over a wall on a bridge above an area between what used to be the Bogota Golf Center and an industrial building near the Hackensack River and the Ridgefield Park border, the sergeant said.

The drop is roughly 80 feet, he said.

Members of the Little Ferry First Aid Corps took the suspect to Hackensack University Medical Center, Cole said.

He was being charged with being a fugitive from justice and will be extradited if and when he's released from the hospital.

