Fleeing Suspect Survives Eight-Story Jump From Route 80 Overpass

A suspect chased into New Jersey by the NYPD was in serious condition after jumping from a bridge on Route 80 in Bogota, authorities said.

The drop from the Route 80 bridge in Bogota is roughly 80 feet, police said.
Jerry DeMarco
The man apparently was selling catalytic converters and robbed a would-be buyer in the Bronx when city police tried stopping his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, they said.

He headed across the George Washington Bridge onto I-95 to westbound Route 80 through a few towns, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The suspect eventually stopped near Exit 67, then jumped over a wall on a bridge above an area between what used to be the Bogota Golf Center and an industrial building near the Hackensack River and the Ridgefield Park border, the sergeant said.

The drop is roughly 80 feet, he said.

Members of the Little Ferry First Aid Corps took the suspect to Hackensack University Medical Center, Cole said.

He was being charged with being a fugitive from justice and will be extradited if and when he's released from the hospital.

