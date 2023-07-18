Fleeing Driver Nabbed After Crashing Off Route 17: Saddle River PD

John N. Papain, 37, of Suffern, was pulled over on the northbound highway shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Papain was speaking with the officers on the side of the road when he suddenly hit the gas of his 2009 Ford Escape and sped off, the chief said.

Rather than pursue him, the officers watched as Papain turned onto Plesant Avenue, then followed him, Cosgriff said.

Moments later they found the unoccupied Escape, which had become disabled after hitting a guardrail and curb.

A K-9 unit responded, but Papain was gone -- for the time being.

Mahwah police eventually found him walking near the Bank of America near the New York State line -- five or so miles from the crash scene.

Papain, who police said was carrying illegal prescription drugs, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

