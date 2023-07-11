Partly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

Flat Tire, Popped Airbags Don't Deter Wayne Driver Trying To Outrace Franklin Lakes PD

A repeat offender tried to outrace a Franklin Lakes police officer with a flat tire and his airbags deployed, authorities said. Needless to say, he didn't get far.

FLPD
FLPD Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Officer Kevin Shutrop spotted the crippled Toyota Camry at the traffic circle at Franklin Lake and High Mountain roads shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, Police Mark McCombs said.

The officer tried pulling him over, but the driver -- identified as Wilkins Perdomo. 34, of Wayne -- tried to keep going, the captain said.

Perdomo lost and then regained control of the sedan after it barreled off and then back onto southbound High Mountain Road, McCombs said.

He lost control again -- only this time the Camry rolled over after leaving the road near the Franklin Lakes Nature Preserve, the captain said.

Perdomo then tried to wade through the Haledon Reservoir but was quickly captured, he said.

Members of the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Perdomo to St. Joseph's University Medical Center under police guard.

He was being charged with eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving while under the influence, among other offenses.

Assisting were police from Haledon, North Haledon and Wyckoff the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and New Jersey State Police, McCombs noted.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE