Flash Flood Warning Issued In Bergen As Heavy Rain Moves In: Here's How Long

The warning, which was issued at 3:38 p.m., is in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

When the warning was issued, radar indicated that between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible over the next hour. Flash flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly, officials said.

Thunderstorms may bring flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, roadways, underpasses, and low-lying areas, according to the weather service.

Affected areas include:

Rockland County: Monsey, Spring Valley, Suffern, Nanuet, New City, Nyack, Congers, Valley Cottage, Orangeburg, Chestnut Ridge, Tappan, Upper Nyack;

Westchester County: Ossining, Tarrytown, Hawthorne;

Bergen County, NJ: Ramsey, Park Ridge, Upper Saddle River.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and never attempt to drive through standing water. According to the National Weather Service, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A flood watch is also in effect for the same areas through Monday night.

