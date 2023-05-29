Five-Finger Discount: Trio Snatches $3,650 Worth Of Makeup In Separate CVS Visits

An inventory shortage caught the attention of the manager of the Rock Road store, who checked surveillance video, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Two women working together stuffed $2,453.15 worth of product into a bag while a man shoved some items in his jacket while serving as a lookout around 7 p.m. May 19, the chief said.

All three left the store in a white sedan with tinted windows, he said.

It was around 6:30 p.m. May 24 when the same trio returned in the same car, took $1,196.55 worth of makeup products the same way and split, Ackermann said.

Both women and the man were all described as light skinned.

One woman had brown hair and blond highlights and was wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants with white sneakers.

The other had dark hair and was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, carrying a large brown handbag.

The man wore a black insulated jacket, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or can in any way identify those responsible, is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

