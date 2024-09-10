Smoke Diminshes As Crews Begin Containing Wildfire Near Jersey Shore Neighborhood (Update)

The fire was first spotted at the Cedar Bridge fire tower at 4:44 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in an update. The roughly 150-acre wildfire was burning near Fishers Pit, a sand and gravel pit in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township.

Conditions have improved after "erratic fire behavior" caused problems for the first firefighters at the scene.

"Fire crews made progress last night strengthening containment lines using a backfire and burnout operation," NJFFS said. "Fire crews are currently working [to] reinforce containment lines and burn out pockets of unburned fuels inside the fire’s perimeter."

NJFFS also said the fire was 20 percent as of 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. No buildings were threatened by the fire and no roads were closed.

Heavy smoke around Northern Boulevard and Hickory Lane in the Barnegat Pines neighborhood of Berkeley had "gradually decreased" by the morning. People posted on social media that they noticed smoke and fire smells from several towns away from the scene.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office was one of many agencies responding to the scene that was also near Beachwood. Aerial photos posted by the sheriff's office showed large stacks of smoke in the air above the woods.

NJFFS also said it was expected to provide another update at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

