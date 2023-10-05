Fisherman Reels In 67-Pounder, Inking State Saltwater Fish Record For New Jersey

New Jersey Fish & Wildlife has officially certified the catch of a new state record saltwater fish.

Dominic Vricella was fishing east of the Manasquan Inlet where he landed the new state record King Mackerel on July 30. The fish weighed 67 pounds, 7.2 ounces, smashing the previous record of 54 pounds, 0 ounces off Cape May in 1998, state officials said.

Vricella was trolling in his boat using a trolling rod and conventional reel with a 20-pound braided line and a spoon for the lure when the new record King Mackerel hit, officials said.

He was with his son, Joe, when they caught the fish, according to Sport Fishing Magazine.

The Vricellas weighed the kingfish at Hoffman’s Marina in Brielle, the magazine said.

The fish measured 61.5 inches long.

