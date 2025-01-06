First US Human Death From Bird Flu Reported

The announcement was made by the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 6.

The patient, a man over 65 with underlying health conditions, was hospitalized before succumbing to the illness after exposure to a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds.

The Louisiana Department of Health said it has conducted a public health investigation and found no additional cases or evidence of person-to-person transmission.

The department extended condolences to the patient’s family and stated this will be the final update regarding the patient to respect the person's privacy.

Public Health Risk Remains Low Health officials assure the public that the risk of H5N1 infection remains low.

However, individuals who work closely with birds or have recreational exposure are at higher risk. LDH recommends the following protective measures:

Avoid Direct Contact: Do not handle sick or dead birds or their droppings, and avoid bringing sick wild animals into your home.

Protect Pets: Keep pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces.

Cook Food Thoroughly: Ensure poultry, eggs, and animal products are fully cooked to eliminate pathogens.

Avoid Unpasteurized Products: Do not consume raw milk or cheeses from animals suspected of carrying bird flu.

Those exposed to sick or dead birds should monitor for symptoms such as respiratory issues or conjunctivitis for 10 days following exposure. If symptoms develop, inform healthcare providers about the exposure for appropriate testing and treatment.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

