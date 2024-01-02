First Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Major Storm Headed To Northeast

Snowfall is expected to begin overnight Saturday, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the darker shade in the image above from AccuWeather.com are expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall, including parts of upstate New York, northern Connecticut and areas in Massachusetts as well as parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches is projected, with other areas farther inland expected to see 3 to 6 inches.

“Any accumulating snow can result in significant travel slowdowns," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. "But this storm may have greater impact than others of similar magnitude because it has been such a long time since more than an 1” of snow has accumulated in these areas – it can take people a bit of time to once again get used to driving in and otherwise dealing with the snow.

"This is typically experienced during the first snowstorm of a season, like this one, but is amplified since it’s the first storm in several years,”

The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures generally in the 40s before falling into the 30s on Friday, Jan. 5.

Saturday will start off partly sunny in advance of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s and the overnight low in the upper 20s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the timing and strength of the system.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

