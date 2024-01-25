First Portnoy, Now Gorga: Bergen County Restaurant Gets Another Boost

Joe and Melissa Gorga, stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," recently dined at Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

Grant Street Cafe had gotten a boost in business in 2022 after Dave Portnoy, the outspoken CEO of Barstool Sports, popped in to review its pizza, giving it an 8.2.

Joe Gorga recently earned notoriety when he was filmed running onto the mats and screaming at a referee during his son's high school wrestling match on Saturday, Jan. 6.

A rep for Gorga told TMZ that he let his emotions get the better of him. In 2022, Gorga went viral for screaming at a tenant in Hawthorne over unpaid rent. He later recorded police evicting the same tenant.

Grant Street Cafe, located on Grant Avenue in Dumont, has been in an institution since the 1950s.

