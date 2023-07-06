Firefighters Trapped On Huge Burning Ship At Port Newark

Two were initially unaccounted for but were brought to safety by their firefighting brethren.

A thorough search was being conducted more than an hour past midnight to be absolutely certain that everyone made it off safely.

Crew members apparently doused at least six vehicle fires with their own lines on the top deck shortly before 9:30 p.m. July 5.

The flames spread to another level and were attacked by responding firefighters, responders said.

At least three injured firefighters were quickly removed.

Another required CPR.

One, however, was heavily entrapped on an upper deck and had to be extricated. Rescuers requested thermal imaging cameras, breathing air cylinders, cribbing blocks, rope and rigging systems.

A crane was used to bring that firefighter to the dock below after he was extricated, brought to the 12th deck and given CPR.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries. However, all firefighters reportedly had survived as of 1 a.m.

The Grimaldi Lines Grand Costa D'Avorio apparently was headed to Brooklyn after leaving Baltimore on Sunday with more than 5,000 vehicles.

The ship was docked in the Port Newark Channel -- next to the New Jersey Turnpike and across from Newark Airport -- which branches off from Newark Bay.

Firefighters from more than a dozen companies in multiple counties quickly approached off Marsh and Export streets. More followed.

