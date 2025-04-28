Saddle Brook Cops Rescue Dogs As Patio Blaze Spreads To Home

Patrol officers responded to 306 John Ochs Drive around 4:27 p.m. on April 27 after receiving reports of a patio fire, Chief John Zotollo said. When Officers Skordinsky and Reece arrived, they learned the flames had already spread to the structure — and that the homeowner’s dogs were still inside.

The officers immediately ran to the front door to enter the home, Zotollo said. They opened the door, allowing the dogs to run safely outside.

"The quick and brave actions of these officers most likely saved the homeowner’s pets," Chief Zotollo said. "These officers continue to show their commitment and professionalism while serving the residence of Saddle Brook."

The Saddle Brook Fire Department responded to the scene along with fire crews from Fair Lawn, Rochelle Park, and Wallington. The Saddle Brook Office of Emergency Management and Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also provided assistance.

Zotollo thanked all responding departments. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

