Firefighters On Rescue Mission Saved After Going Over Passaic River Falls

Two Clifton firefighters on a rescue mission in the Passaic River were themselves rescued by a New Jersey State Police helicopter Wednesday afternoon after their boat went over the falls at the Dundee Dam.

NJ State Police rescue of Garfield firefighters from Passaic River.
NJ State Police rescue of Garfield firefighters from Passaic River. Photo Credit: PROPERTY of DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Both were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening following the treacherous late-afternoon operation on June 28.

Contractors apparently were clearing trees at the top of the 20-foot high Dundee Dam -- which dumps tons of water into a lower section of the Passaic River in Garfield -- when their boat got snagged, responders said.

Firefighters from Clifton, Garfield and Elmwood Park put boats into the river to rescue the three occupants.

At some point, a Clifton boat went over the falls with two firefighters in it.

Video from the scene shows a firefighter jumping out and the two others riding the boat as it went down.

Additional boats were called to assist, the U.S. Coast Guard was notified and a dive team was placed on standby.

The civilians – apparently all construction workers -- were brought to safety, along with the firefighter who’d jumped.

The two who went over the falls were then handled by the State Police helicopter, which lowered a rescuer to pluck them from the river one at a time.

The firefighters were then brought to ambulances at nearby Nash Park.

CBS News broadcast the rescue live: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The smashed boat remained at the bottom of the falls, at least for now.

