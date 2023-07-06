Firefighters Find Furry Friends At Ramsey House Blaze

The two-alarm fire ignited in the kitchen of a Windsor Lane home in the Bears Cove development just off Route 17 around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

It was quickly knocked down and placed under control. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were rotated through rehab in the intense 90-degree heat.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Allendale, Mahwah and Wyckoff.

